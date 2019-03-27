Quantcast

Gov. Hogan blasts Maryland lawmakers over Baltimore violence

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer March 27, 2019

Gov. Larry Hogan expressed outrage with, and then mocked, Maryland lawmakers as he attempted to goad legislators into enacting stiffer penalties for repeat violent offenders. Hogan unleashed his latest fusillade against legislators during a news conference Wednesday in Baltimore amidst a growing uproar over crime in the city and ways to solve the crisis. The governor ...

