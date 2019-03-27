Quantcast

JOSHUA WHITAKER v. MAYOR & CITY COUNCIL OF BALTIMORE

By: Daily Record Staff March 27, 2019

Administrative law -- Administrative charge -- Parking citation On his own behalf and on behalf of a putative class, Joshua Whitaker challenges the City of Baltimore’s power to collect an administrative charge of $2 per uncontested parking citation. The circuit court dismissed Whitaker’s lawsuit, finding that the administrative charge is authorized by state law. Read the opinion

