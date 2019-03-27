Quantcast

Md. House votes unanimously to reprimand Jalisi for bullying staff

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter March 27, 2019

ANNAPOLIS — For the second time this year the House of Delegates has publicly disciplined one of its own. The House voted 136-0 to reprimand Del. Hasan "Jay" Jalisi, D-Baltimore County, for a pattern of abusive behavior and acts of bullying directed at his own staff and others. Del. Sandy Rosenberg, D-Baltimore City and co-chair of the ...

