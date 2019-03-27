Quantcast

Marriage-age debate may be addressed by emancipation bill

By: Heather Cobun Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer March 27, 2019

Maryland lawmakers are considering the creation of an emancipation process for 16 and 17 year olds that also aims to curb marriage by minors, the subject of debate in recent legislative sessions. House Bill 1147 creates a process for minors to petition the court to recognize them as legal adults. The bill, while repealing provisions in the current ...

