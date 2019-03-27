Quantcast

MILLER T. KIRKLAND v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff March 27, 2019

Criminal procedure -- Commitment order -- Motion to modify On October 19, 1993, Miller T. Kirkland was convicted in the Circuit Court for Baltimore City of robbery with a deadly weapon and use of a handgun in the commission of a crime of violence. While on probation for that case, he pled guilty in Baltimore County ...

