Quantcast

MONTGOMERY BLAIR SIBLEY v. LITTLER MENDELSON, P.C., ET AL.

By: Daily Record Staff March 27, 2019

Torts -- Employment termination -- Pretext This case began as a dispute over $4.88. CarMax Auto Superstores, Inc. asserted that it had overpaid an employee, Montgomery Blair Sibley, in the amount of $4.88, and requested repayment. Although Sibley didn’t dispute the overpayment, he didn’t repay it either. Around the same time that CarMax was pursuing repayment ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo