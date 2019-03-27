Quantcast

NICHOLAS ALLEN PERKINS v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff March 27, 2019

Criminal procedure -- Double jeopardy -- Mistrial Nicholas Perkins, appellant, was indicted in the Circuit Court for Prince George’s County on several charges. At trial, the prosecutor for the State delivered an opening statement in which she asserted that a witness would testify about an incriminating admission allegedly made by Perkins prior to trial that had ...

