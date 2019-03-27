Quantcast

RedBird Technology nearly doubles business portfolio with acquisition

By: Daily Record Staff March 27, 2019

Towson-based RedBird Technology, a full-service IT company that mobilizes people, skills and current technologies to help organizations improve their performance, acquired Westminster-based NoWorriesIT, a custom IT company with 30 clients throughout Maryland and south central Pennsylvania, it was announced Wednesday. As a result of the acquisition, RedBird Technology nearly doubled its client portfolio from 32 to ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo