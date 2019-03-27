Quantcast

Sodexo to provide food and nutrition services for MedStar Health

By: Daily Record Staff March 27, 2019

Gaithersburg-based food services and facilities management company Sodexo won a contract to provide integrated food services for Columbia-based MedStar Health Systems, it was announced Wednesday. Terms of the contract were not disclosed. The contract calls for Sodexo to provide integrated food services in MedStar hospitals, which have a total of more than 3,000 beds. As part of ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo