Quantcast

Star-Spangled Banner Flag House receives highest national recognition

By: Daily Record Staff March 27, 2019

The Star-Spangled Banner Flag House has achieved accreditation by the American Alliance of Museums (AAM), the highest national recognition afforded the nation’s museums, it was announced Wednesday. Accreditation signifies excellence to the museum community, to governments, funders, outside agencies, and to the museum-going public. Alliance Accreditation brings national recognition to a museum for its commitment to excellence, accountability, ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo