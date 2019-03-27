Quantcast

THOMAS DUANE JONES v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff March 27, 2019

Criminal procedure -- Motion to suppress evidence -- Other crimes Thomas Duane Jones, Appellant, was convicted by a jury sitting in the Circuit Court for Frederick County of second-degree rape and human trafficking. The trial judge sentenced Jones to 45 years’ imprisonment, with all but 25 years suspended and five years’ probation. On appeal, in asking ...

