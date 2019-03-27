Quantcast

Trout Daniel & Associates taps Renegade for rebrand

By: Daily Record Staff March 27, 2019

Hunt Valley-based Renegade Communications was selected to provide a new visual identity, media and event marketing strategies for Trout Daniel & Associates (TD&A), a commercial real estate firm in Timonium. The Baltimore County-based company has been servicing the mid-Atlantic region for 50 years, across retail, office and industrial, investment, and management services. Renegade's initial efforts will focus on ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo