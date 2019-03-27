Quantcast

Supreme Court tosses $315 million award in USS Cole lawsuit

By: Associated Press March 27, 2019

The Supreme Court on Tuesday threw out a nearly $315 million judgment against Sudan stemming from the USS Cole bombing, saying Sudan hadn't properly been notified of the lawsuit.

