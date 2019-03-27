Quantcast

YVETTE PHILLIPS v. MARYLAND DEPARTMENT OF HUMAN RESOURCES

By: Daily Record Staff March 27, 2019

Administrative law -- Employment termination -- Statutory procedure Yvette Phillips worked for the Prince George’s County Department of Social Services (“DSS”) as a case manager for vulnerable adults. On May 14, 2015, she was terminated, with prejudice, after an internal investigation revealed that she had lied to her supervisor about visiting five of her clients, then ...

