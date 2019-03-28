Quantcast

Hopkins performs world’s first kidney transplant from HIV-positive donor

By: Associated Press Lauran Neergaard March 28, 2019

Surgeons in Baltimore have performed what's thought to be the world's first kidney transplant from a living donor with HIV, a milestone for patients with the AIDS virus who need a new organ — and one that could free up space on the transplant waiting list for everyone.

