Lockheed Martin wins $1.3B U.S. Army rocket system contract

By: Daily Record Staff March 28, 2019

Bethesda-based global security and aerospace company Lockheed Martin received a $1.13 billion contract from the U.S. Army for Lot 14 production of Guided Multiple Launch Rocket System (GMLRS) rockets and associated equipment. The contract calls for the production of more than 9,500 GMLRS Unitary and Alternative-Warhead (AW) rockets, more than 300 Low-Cost Reduced-Range Practice Rockets (RRPRs) and integrated logistics support ...

