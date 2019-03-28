Quantcast

Trump’s Federal Reserve pick owes unpaid taxes

By: Associated Press March 28, 2019

President Donald Trump's pick to serve on the Federal Reserve's Board of Governors had a lien of more than $75,000 filed against him in January 2018 for unpaid taxes.

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo