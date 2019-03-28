Quantcast

Ex-NSA contractor expected to plead guilty in document theft

By: Associated Press David McFadden March 28, 2019

BALTIMORE — A former National Security Agency contractor accused in a massive theft of classified information is expected to plead guilty Thursday in what U.S. prosecutors had once portrayed as a "breathtaking" breach at the nation's biggest spy shop. Prosecutors announced Wednesday that Harold T. Martin III would face rearraignment in U.S. District Court in Baltimore, ...

