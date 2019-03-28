Quantcast

Stronach: Baltimore is trying to take racetrack by eminent domain

By: Associated Press March 28, 2019

Attorneys for the Pimlico Race Course owners say the city of Baltimore is trying to gain control of the racetrack and the signature Preakness Stakes race through eminent domain. The Stronach Group attorneys say there's no "good ground" supporting the lawsuit filed last week by Mayor Catherine Pugh to keep the race in Baltimore. WBAL-TV reports the attorneys ...

