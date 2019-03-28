Quantcast

Md.-based ALWI acquired by engineering, architecture firm

By: Daily Record Staff March 28, 2019

Engineering, planning, environmental and landscape architecture firm Barton & Loguidice expanded its presence in Maryland with the acquisition of Eldersburg-based Advanced Land and Water Inc., company officials announced Thursday. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. ALWI is a nine-person firm specializing in hydrogeological and environmental consulting, including expertise with complex water supply, discharge and contamination challenges ...

