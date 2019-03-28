Quantcast

PayPal laying off nearly 400 Hunt Valley employees

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer March 28, 2019

PayPal is firing nearly 400 employees at its Hunt Valley offices, according to the Maryland Department of Labor, Licensing and Regulation. PayPal in a statement said it was terminating the jobs as part of a previous agreement with Synchrony, which will now handle servicing and collections for the company. As a result the online payment services ...

