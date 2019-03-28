Quantcast

Transamerica gets Best Place to Work designation for LGBTQ equality

By: Daily Record Staff March 28, 2019

Transamerica received a score of 100 percent from the Human Rights Campaign Foundation on its annual Corporate Equality Index, company officials announced Thursday. The index measures lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ) workplace equality based on a national benchmarking survey and report of corporate policies and practices. Transamerica is proud to have received this honor ...

