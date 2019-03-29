15th annual Aspire Gala honors trio making a difference

From left, Dr. Mohan Suntha, president and CEO of the University of Maryland Medical Center; former state Sen. Frank Kelly, chairman of Kelly & Associates and Cal Ripken Sr. Foundation board member); Frank Kelly’s wife, Janet Kelly; and Calvin Butler, CEO of BGE and a Ripken Foundation board member, enjoy the 15th annual Aspire Gala. (Photo by PhotographybySharon.com)
Pam Geier and Joe Geier, president of Geier Asset Management, get a photo flanked by former state Sen. Frank Kelly, left, chairman of Kelly & Associates and Cal Ripken Sr. Foundation board member, and Frank Kelly’s wife, Janet Kelly. (Photo by PhotographybySharon.com)
From left, Randy Acosta, vice president of resource development with the Cal Ripken Sr. Foundation; Acosta’s wife, Liz Acosta; Holley Hoey and her husband, John Hoey, the president and CEO of The Y in Central Maryland, attended the 15th annual Aspire Gala. (Photo by PhotographybySharon.com)
Former Baltimore Colts player Bruce Laird and his wife, Mary Laird, spend some time with Janet Kelly, wife of Cal Ripken Sr. Foundation board member Frank Kelly, and Bill Ripken during the gala at the Baltimore Marriott Waterfront hotel. (Photo by PhotographybySharon.com)
From left, Anne Arundel County Circuit Court judge Laura Ripken and her husband, Baseball Hall of Famer Cal Ripken Jr., catch up with Laura Swaggerty and Bill Swaggerty, a former Baltimore Orioles pitcher and teammate of Cal Ripken, during the 15th Annual Cal Ripken, Sr. Foundation Aspire Gala. (Photo by PhotographybySharon.com)
Pro Football Hall of Fame member Curtis Martin speaks to guests at the Baltimore Marriott Waterfront hotel during the 15th annual Cal Ripken Sr. Foundation Aspire Gala. Martin, one of the 2019 Aspire Award winners, is fifth on the list of most rushing yards in the NFL after a 12-year career. (Photo by Robert Smith Photography)
Pro Football Hall of Fame member Curtis Martin displays his 2019 Cal Ripken Sr. Foundation Aspire Award with Bill Ripken and Cal Ripken Jr. (Photo by Robert Smith Photography)
Former U.S. Secretary of State and 2019 Aspire Leadership Award Winner Colin Powell and Cal Ripken Jr. pose for a photo during the 15th annual Cal Ripken Sr. Foundation Aspire Gala. (Photo by Robert Smith Photography)
From left, Cal Ripken Sr. Foundation board members Jermaine Swafford, vice president of regional transportation – northern region for CSX; Stacey Ulrich, head of global philanthropy at Under Armour; and Calvin Butler, CEO of BGE, enjoy the evening at the Baltimore Marriott Waterfront hotel. (Photo by Robert Smith Photography)
Bessy Banegas, of the Spring Spirit in Houston, displays her 2019 Ripken Scholar Award during the 15th annual Cal Ripken Sr. Foundation Aspire Gala. Joining Banegas on stage were Steve Salem, president and CEO of the Cal Ripken Sr. Foundation; Mark Butler, CEO of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet and chairman of the Cal Ripken Sr. Foundation board; Bill Ripken and Cal Ripken Jr. (Photo by Robert Smith Photography)
Former U.S. Secretary of State and 2019 Aspire Leadership Award Winner Colin Powell addresses the guests at the 15th annual Cal Ripken Sr. Foundation Aspire Gala. Joining him on stage were Cal Ripken Sr. Foundation board member Robbie Callaway, a partner with FirstPic Inc., and Cal Ripken Jr. (Photo by Robert Smith Photography)
Former U.S. Secretary of State Colin Powell displays his 2019 Aspire Leadership Award with Cal Ripken Sr. Foundation board member Robbie Callaway, a partner with FirstPic Inc.; Mark Butler, CEO of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet and chairman of the Cal Ripken Sr. Foundation board; and Cal Ripken Jr. (Photo by Robert Smith Photography)
Former major league manager Jim Leyland displays his displays his 2019 Aspire Leadership Award with Bill Ripken and Cal Ripken Jr. (Photo by Robert Smith Photography)
Former major league manager Jim Leyland gives a speech to the guests at the Baltimore Marriott Waterfront hotel during the 15th annual Cal Ripken Sr. Foundation Aspire Gala. Leyland managed 22 years in Major League Baseball with four teams, winning a World Series in 1997 with the Florida Marlins. (Photo by Robert Smith Photography)
Dennis DeYoung, center, and his band performed classic songs from DeYoung’s former band, Styx, during the 15th annual Cal Ripken Sr. Foundation Aspire Gala. (Photo by Robert Smith Photography)
The Cal Ripken Sr. Foundation honored three individuals who are making a difference in the lives of others Feb. 12 at the Baltimore Marriott Waterfront during the 15th annual Aspire Gala, a fundraiser for the Cal Ripken Sr. Foundation.
The event raised $4.45 million to help build character and teach critical life lessons to underserved youth residing in America’s most distressed communities.
Honored at the event were former U.S. Secretary of State Colin Powell, Pro Football Hall of Fame member Curtis Martin and legendary MLB manager Jim Leyland, who won a World Series championship in 1997.
The evening included a lively cocktail reception, silent auction, dinner, program and special musical performance by former Styx vocalist Dennis DeYoung and his band.
To submit images for a future Business Album, contact swallace@thedailyrecord.com.