15th annual Aspire Gala honors trio making a difference

The Cal Ripken Sr. Foundation honored three individuals who are making a difference in the lives of others Feb. 12 at the Baltimore Marriott Waterfront during the 15th annual Aspire Gala, a fundraiser for the Cal Ripken Sr. Foundation.

The event raised $4.45 million to help build character and teach critical life lessons to underserved youth residing in America’s most distressed communities.

Honored at the event were former U.S. Secretary of State Colin Powell, Pro Football Hall of Fame member Curtis Martin and legendary MLB manager Jim Leyland, who won a World Series championship in 1997.

The evening included a lively cocktail reception, silent auction, dinner, program and special musical performance by former Styx vocalist Dennis DeYoung and his band.

