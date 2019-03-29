Quantcast

Cummings to deliver Morgan State commencement keynote

By: Daily Record Staff March 29, 2019

U.S. Rep. Elijah Cummings, D-Md. will be the keynote speaker for Morgan State University’s 143rd spring  commencement exercises, school officials announced Thursday. The event is scheduled for May 18 at the university’s Hughes Memorial Stadium. Cummings, a member of Morgan’s Board of Regents, will deliver his address before a diverse graduating class of nearly 800 undergraduate students. Morgan State alumnus and ...

