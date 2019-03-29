Quantcast

Ex-Baltimore Police Commissioner De Sousa sentenced to 10 months in tax case

By: Heather Cobun Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer March 29, 2019

Former Baltimore Police Commissioner Darryl De Sousa will serve 10 months in federal prison for years of tax fraud, the latest chapter in his self-described "downfall." De Sousa pleaded guilty in December to three counts of willful failure to file income tax but attorneys for the government say after he was charged they uncovered a broader scheme of ...

