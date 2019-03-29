Quantcast

FEI Systems awarded Fla. opioid response contract

By: Daily Record Staff March 29, 2019

FEI Systems, a Columbia-based provider of health information technology solutions, was awarded a contract from the Florida Department of Children and Families (DCF) in support of the state's opioid response initiatives and the State Opioid Response Grant, awarded by SAMHSA. Through this contract, FEI will provide the state of Florida with mission-critical data collection, assessment, hosting, and support services. The ...

