Kaiser to open new medical center in Timonium

By: Tim Curtis Daily Record Business Writer March 29, 2019

Kaiser Permanente announced plans Friday for a major medical center hub in Timonium, its fourth such medical hub in Maryland. The new center, scheduled to open in 2021, will deliver Kaiser’s model of integrated care that gives patients access to almost everything they will need in one building. “We’ve made a big investment in the mid-Atlantic to ...

