House set to vote on veto override on school start bill

By: Associated Press March 29, 2019

ANNAPOLIS — The Maryland House of Delegates is scheduled to vote on whether to override Gov. Larry Hogan's veto of a bill that lets local school boards decide whether school begins before or after Labor Day. The House is set to vote Friday. The Senate overrode the Republican governor's veto on Thursday 32-15. The measure passed the ...

