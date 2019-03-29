Quantcast

Flight from BWI to San Francisco lands early at Dulles after odor reported

By: Associated Press March 29, 2019

Authorities say a reported odor in the cabin caused a flight from the Washington region to be diverted after takeoff and seven passengers were taken to a hospital for evaluation.

