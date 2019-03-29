Quantcast

Report: ‘Serial’ slaying DNA evidence didn’t match suspect

By: Associated Press March 29, 2019

Prosecutors in the murder case chronicled on the podcast "Serial" tested evidence from the 1999 crime last summer and found that none matched DNA from the convicted killer. Defense attorney C. Justin Brown tweeted Thursday that no forensic evidence links his client Adnan Syed to the killing of his classmate Hae Min Lee. Documents obtained by The ...

