Md. court overturns murder conviction, citing right to public trial

Family was barred from jury selection

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer March 29, 2019

Maryland’s second-highest court Friday overturned the second-degree murder conviction of a man accused of beating his girlfriend to death in Dundalk, saying the trial judge unconstitutionally barred the defendant’s family from attending jury selection. In its reported 3-0 decision, the Court of Special Appeals said the family’s exclusion from the preliminary proceeding violated Clyde Campbell’s Sixth ...

