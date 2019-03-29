Quantcast

Md. House completes override of Hogan’s Labor Day executive order

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter March 29, 2019

ANNAPOLIS — Maryland public school systems will no longer be subject to an executive order issued by Gov. Larry Hogan that required classes to start after Labor Day. The House voted 93-43, largely along party lines, to override Hogan's veto of a Senate bill that ended the order. The vote Friday comes two days after the second-term ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo