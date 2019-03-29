Quantcast

Towson University to occupy former armory building downtown

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer March 29, 2019

Towson University intends to partner with developers to use the former Maryland National Guard Armory in part as office space for TU Incubator staff. Plan for the overhauled building in downtown Towson include essentially converting space for community-based projects. Developers envision a coffee shop or cafe in the space as well. The university expects to move ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo