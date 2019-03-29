Quantcast

Poll: Most see women equal to men in politics

By: Associated Press Laurie Kellman and Hannah Fingerhut March 29, 2019

An all-time high of 84 percent of Americans believe women are just as suited emotionally for politics as men, according to a new survey that comes as the largest-ever field of women are running for president and with a record number serving in Congress.

