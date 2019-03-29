Quantcast

Trump’s small-business health insurance plan struck down

By: Jason Whong Ricardo Alonso-Zaldivar March 29, 2019

WASHINGTON — A federal judge has struck down a small-business health insurance plan widely touted by President Donald Trump, marking the second setback in a week for the administration's health care initiatives. U.S. District Judge John D. Bates wrote in his opinion late Thursday that so-called "association health plans" were "clearly an end-run" around consumer protections ...

