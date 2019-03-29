Quantcast

Walker & Dunlop secures $136M in green financing for apartment complex

By: Daily Record Staff March 29, 2019

Bethesda-based commercial real estate finance company Walker & Dunlop Inc. structured $136 million in green financing for Rachel Bridge, also known as "The Apartments," in New York City. The property consists of four buildings and 960 units and is situated atop the multi-lane Trans-Manhattan Expressway in upper Manhattan. The transaction was a collaboration amongst Hirsch Simins and David Rosenberg, of Walker & Dunlop's New ...

