Quantcast

Best Week, Worst Week: Johns Hopkins close to getting police force; Hogan strikes out on veto overrides

By: Daily Record Staff March 30, 2019

 Johns Hopkins University got a step closer this week to getting its own campus police force, while Gov. Larry Hogan’s woes continued on the veto override front from the Maryland General Assembly. The Maryland House of Delegates Thursday voted overwhelmingly to allow Johns Hopkins to create its own armed police force, adding to a similar measure ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo