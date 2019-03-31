Quantcast

Sports betting revenue projection was $11.5M. So far? $150K

By: Associated Press Jennifer McDermott March 31, 2019

Call it a cautionary note for those in Maryland and other states convinced that sports betting is a sure-bet tax revenue gold mine. It turns out that casinos in Rhode Island lost nearly $900,000 on sports betting in February after winning bets for the Super Bowl and other professional sports were paid out, the state lottery ...

