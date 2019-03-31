Quantcast

Translations: How not to be a savage

By: Veronica Cool March 31, 2019

“Take a walk on the wild side.” What does that phrase evoke in your mind? For some, it raises thoughts of adventure and action; for others, it promotes experimentation. Actually, the phrase was used as a campaign to encourage elderly folks to be more active to maintain their physical and mental health. Meaning, walk, hike, run, do something outdoors. When ...

