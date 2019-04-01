Quantcast

Baltimore opposes dismissal of its bid to avoid paying GTTF judgments

By: Heather Cobun Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer April 1, 2019

Baltimore's lawyer argued in court Monday that though abuses by the former members of the Gun Trace Task Force often occurred when they were on the job and even in uniform, the city should not be responsible for paying judgments obtained by their victims in dozens of potential lawsuits. Baltimore filed a complaint for declaratory judgment last ...

