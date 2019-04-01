Booth to join Md.’s top court April 18

ANNAPOLIS – Brynja McDivitt Booth will be sworn in April 18 as a judge on Maryland’s top court.

The ceremony will occur the same day as the Court of Appeals’ monthly conference, but Booth will not attend the judges’ private meeting, the Maryland Judiciary announced Monday.

Booth’s first day on the bench in public session will likely be May 2, when the high court begins its May schedule of oral arguments.

Booth will also have a ceremonial swearing-in, or investiture, at July 11 at 1 p.m. in the House of Delegates Chamber at the State House in Annapolis, the Judiciary reported.

Booth, 46, will succeed Judge Sally D. Adkins, who stepped down from the seven-member high court Oct. 31 but has continued to participate by special assignment.

Gov. Larry Hogan nominated Booth, an Easton lawyer, to the bench last month and she was subsequently confirmed by the Senate.