Health insurance advocates accept Md. session’s small steps

By: Tim Curtis Daily Record Business Writer April 1, 2019

A week after President Donald Trump reasserted his desire to see the Affordable Care Act go away, Maryland lawmakers have passed or are poised to pass legislation designed to protect the landmark health law.  In theory. The reality is that amendments to most of the bills have left the measures with a narrower scope than when ...

