Pugh takes leave of absence as controversy mounts

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter April 1, 2019

ANNAPOLIS — Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh is taking an indefinite leave of absence starting Tuesday to recover from pneumonia, according to an announcement Monday from her office. She is stepping down amidst a controversy over her financial dealings revolving around her self-published "Healthy Holly" children's book series. City Council President Bernard C. "Jack" Young, as mandated in ...

