Quantcast

Integrace, Acts Retirement complete affiliation agreement

By: Daily Record Staff April 1, 2019

Acts Retirement-Life Communities, a suburban Philadelphia-based not-for-profit senior living organizations, has completed its affiliation with Integrace and its family of communities throughout Maryland. The affiliation brings together two nationally recognized names in the senior living industry under shared governance and leadership. Integrace is a not-for-profit system of retirement communities consisting of Bayleigh Chasein Easton; Buckingham’s Choice in Adamstown and Fairhaven in Sykesville, ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo