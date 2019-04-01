Quantcast

Naval Academy police chief facing sexual harassment probe

By: Associated Press April 1, 2019

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — The police chief at the U.S. Naval Academy is under investigation following a complaint about sexual harassment. Navy officials issued a statement to newsoutlets Friday saying that Lance Royce, the police chief for Naval Support Activity Annapolis, is under investigation but remains on duty. The statement said the Navy "takes all allegations of sexual harassment ...

