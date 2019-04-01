Quantcast

Solar panels built by Tesla cap Frederick County landfill

By: Associated Press April 1, 2019

FREDERICK — Electric car maker Tesla is building a solar array on top of a Frederick County landfill. The Frederick News-Post reports that the solar panels will generate up to 1.9 megawatts of power. That will be enough to power about 10 county buildings, about 20 percent of the county's overall need. Frederick County Executive Jan Gardner said the ...

