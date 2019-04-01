Quantcast

Md. Chamber of Commerce to host Inspire MD event

By: Daily Record Staff April 1, 2019

The Maryland Chamber of Commerce will host Inspire MD May 7 at MGM National Harbor to present the Public Service Award to University of Maryland, Baltimore County President Freeman Hrabowski III whose leadership transformed UMBC into a top institution. Created by the Maryland Chamber to expand upon what was previously known as the Business Hall of ...

