Md. court sets preponderance test for sex-offender registry

Court of Special Appeals rejects beyond a reasonable doubt

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer April 1, 2019

Whether a victim of human trafficking was a minor must be proven and not presumed in order for the convicted trafficker’s name to be placed on the Maryland Sex Offender Registry, the state’s second-highest court has ruled in keeping an ex-convict’s name stricken from that list – at least for now. In its reported 3-0 decision ...

