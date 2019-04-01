Quantcast

Publishers plan bound editions of Mueller report

By: Associated Press Hillel Italie April 1, 2019

When Attorney General William Barr releases a redacted version of special counsel Robert Mueller's report on the Russia investigation, several publishers will be ready to put it out in book form.

