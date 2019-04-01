Women leaders gather to learn, network at 2019 Women’s Leadership Summit

From left, Ruth Lenrow, chair of the board of trustees at Goucher College; Suzanne Fischer-Huettner, publisher of The Daily Record; Debra Bright, Director of articulation, transfer, and academic services in the office of the senior vice president for academic and student services at Montgomery College; and Tenyo Pearl, campus director of the Coppin State University Nonprofit Leadership Alliance, pause for a photo during the 2019 Women’s Leadership Summit. (Photo by Maximillian Franz)
From left, Michelle Daugherty Siri, executive director of the Women’s Law Center of Maryland; Tracey Barbour-Gillett, program officer for community development with the Abell Foundation; Oana Brooks, founder of Brookslaw LLC; and Nichole Gatewood, Assistant Attorney General in the correctional litigation division Office of the Attorney General of Maryland, gather for a photo during the Women’s Leadership Summit. (Photo by Maximillian Franz)
Dr. Tracey L. Murray, dean of the College of Health Professions and director of the health centers at Coppin State University, lead a session on Leading Optimally and finding balance of one’s mind, health, faith, family and focus. (Photo by Maximillian Franz)
From left, Veronica Cool, founder and CEO of Cool & Associates LLC, moderates a panel with Natalie Mangrum, CEO of Maryland Teacher Tutors; Rebecca Teaff, owner of Redstart Creative; Dr. Tammira Lucas, executive director of The Warnock Foundation; and Gina Ramsey, president of Pink Dog Digital, as they discuss how to overcome obstacles as female business entrepreneurs. (Photo by Maximillian Franz)
From left, Christina Majernik, senior vice president with Domain5, moderates a panel with Melissa McCoy, chief technology officer of Kaizen Approach; Gina Abate, president and CEO of Edwards Performance Solutions; and Dr. Emma Garrison-Alexander, vice dean of cybersecurity and information assurance with University of Maryland University College, as they discussed women breaking into the field of cybersecurity. (Photo by Maximillian Franz)
From left, Takia Ross, of Accessmatized Make-Up Artistry; Audrey L. Johnson, Kaiser Permanente; Natasha Brown-Wainwright, Natasha’s Just Brittle; and Alicia Wilson, senior vice president of impact investment and senior legal counsel with Port Covington Impact Investments, discuss how women can gain access to capital for their businesses. (Photo by Maximillian Franz)
Harford County Public Library CEO Mary Hastler, left, and Leslie Greenly Smith pose with the library’s artificial intelligence robot dog which was part of its exhibit at the Women’s Leadership Summit. (Photo by Maximillian Franz)
The opening panel examined the growing female voice in Annapolis and included, from left, Ruth Martin, vice president of workplace justice campaigns at MomsRising; Caryn York, executive director of the Job Opportunities Task Force; Jo Saint-George, founder and CEO FHG Media Enterprises LLC; and Del. Ariana Kelly, D-Montgomery. (Photo by Maximillian Franz)
The crowd of more than 150 guests listens to the opening panel discuss the growing female voice in Annapolis at the 2019 Women’s Leadership Summit. (Photo by Maximillian Franz)
Maria Johnson Darby, senior vice president of communications with Keswick, welcomed guests to the Women’s Leadership Summit and introduced Michelle Daugherty Siri, executive director of the Women’s Law Center of Maryland, who was the moderator of the opening panel. Keswick is the 2019 Path to Excellence networking series sponsor. (Photo by Maximillian Franz)
Coppin State University President Maria Thompson welcomes guests to the 2019 Women’s Leadership Summit March 20. Coppin State was the host sponsor for the event. (Photo by Maximillian Franz)
More than 150 women gathered at Coppin State University’s Talon Center March 20 for a a morning full of learning and networking during the third annual Daily Record Women’s Leadership Summit.
The opening panel explored the growing voice of women in Annapolis, which was moderated by Michelle Daugherty Siri, executive director of the Women’s Law Center of Maryland. Panelists included Del. Ariana Kelly, D-Montgomery; Caryn York, executive director of the Jobs Opportunities Task Force; Ruth Martin, vice president of workplace justice campaigns at MomsRising; and Jo Saint-George, founder and CEO of FHG Media Enterprises LLC.
Coppin State University was the presenting sponsor of the Women’s Leadership Summit. The Cybersecurity Association of Maryland Inc. was a topic sponsor and Chimes was the nonprofit leader. Exhibitors at the event included Baltimore County Department of Economic & Workforce Development, Bookminders, Epsilon Registration, Girl Scouts of Central Maryland, Harford County Public Library, Hotel Indigo Baltimore, Maryland Medical Cannabis Commission, MYLAW, Susan G. Komen Maryland and VPC Inc.
The event was also part of The Daily Record’s Path to Excellence networking series, which is sponsored by Keswick. The Path to Excellence series features six events held in different counties statewide which bring together Top 100 Women and Leading Women as well as other female leaders in a casual, networking-type gathering.
Port Covington is the innovation sponsor with Path to Excellence for 2019.
