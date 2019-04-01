Women leaders gather to learn, network at 2019 Women’s Leadership Summit

More than 150 women gathered at Coppin State University’s Talon Center March 20 for a a morning full of learning and networking during the third annual Daily Record Women’s Leadership Summit.

The opening panel explored the growing voice of women in Annapolis, which was moderated by Michelle Daugherty Siri, executive director of the Women’s Law Center of Maryland. Panelists included Del. Ariana Kelly, D-Montgomery; Caryn York, executive director of the Jobs Opportunities Task Force; Ruth Martin, vice president of workplace justice campaigns at MomsRising; and Jo Saint-George, founder and CEO of FHG Media Enterprises LLC.

Coppin State University was the presenting sponsor of the Women’s Leadership Summit. The Cybersecurity Association of Maryland Inc. was a topic sponsor and Chimes was the nonprofit leader. Exhibitors at the event included Baltimore County Department of Economic & Workforce Development, Bookminders, Epsilon Registration, Girl Scouts of Central Maryland, Harford County Public Library, Hotel Indigo Baltimore, Maryland Medical Cannabis Commission, MYLAW, Susan G. Komen Maryland and VPC Inc.

The event was also part of The Daily Record’s Path to Excellence networking series, which is sponsored by Keswick. The Path to Excellence series features six events held in different counties statewide which bring together Top 100 Women and Leading Women as well as other female leaders in a casual, networking-type gathering.

Port Covington is the innovation sponsor with Path to Excellence for 2019.

Click here for more photos from the event.

To submit images for a future Business Album, contact swallace@thedailyrecord.com.